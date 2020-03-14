1223 Windermire Street

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Near University of Indianapolis, University Heights Park and I-65 in Perry Township off Hanna Ave and Windermere. This home features new carpet, a large living room and formal dining room with builtins. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets leading out to a deck and fenced-in yard. Great basement for storage. Pets Negotiable! Washer and Dryer will be removed. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

