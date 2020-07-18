All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

114 E 9th St

114 E 9th St · (847) 521-0975
Location

114 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated St. Joseph's single family home! Tall ceilings, high end finishes, and off street parking making this everything you need to call home.

Relax on the porch swing and enjoy the skyline views out of your front door. Walk across the street to the Central Library and grab some coffee and stroll through the numerous downtown parks. Just blocks to Mass Ave and countless entertainment options!

Pre-qualify: move within 30 days, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets considered for $250/ea refundable deposit and $25/mo/ea. TEXT or email mentioning you pre-qualify for the quickest response.

(RLNE5909561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E 9th St have any available units?
114 E 9th St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E 9th St have?
Some of 114 E 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
114 E 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 114 E 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 114 E 9th St offers parking.
Does 114 E 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 E 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E 9th St have a pool?
No, 114 E 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 114 E 9th St have accessible units?
No, 114 E 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E 9th St has units with dishwashers.
