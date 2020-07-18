114 E 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully renovated St. Joseph's single family home! Tall ceilings, high end finishes, and off street parking making this everything you need to call home.



Relax on the porch swing and enjoy the skyline views out of your front door. Walk across the street to the Central Library and grab some coffee and stroll through the numerous downtown parks. Just blocks to Mass Ave and countless entertainment options!



Pre-qualify: move within 30 days, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets considered for $250/ea refundable deposit and $25/mo/ea. TEXT or email mentioning you pre-qualify for the quickest response.



(RLNE5909561)