Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Looking for a cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home...well you've found the perfect spot. You will be delighted with the hardwood floors, the upgraded kitchen and bath, the newly painted interior and modern feel this home offers. This home will be rented quickly do make sure you stop by today to see all that it offers. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of the rental.