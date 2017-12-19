1106 North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Just Reduced! Check Out This Two Bedroom Single Family Home Near West Side Neighborhood of Indianapolis. It is newly renovated and is in good shape both inside and outside. It has hardwood flooring throughout the whole house. The 2nd bedroom is in the basement is very dry. It has a good size backyard and rear parking. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 North Tibbs Avenue have any available units?
1106 North Tibbs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.