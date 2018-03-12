10319 Deercrest Lane

Amenities
FREE FIRST MONTH'S RENT! BRAND NEW HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home featuring Keyless Locks and Start Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Large Backyard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.