14765 Edgebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

LIKE NEW! Craftsman Style 4BD/3.5BA Home in Belmont Place. A+ HSE Schools. Open Floorplan. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring & Raised Ceilings Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/SS Appliances includes a Gas Cooktop w/Vent Out, Granite Countertops, Butler's Pantry, Pantry & Breakfast Area. Main Lvl Office/Den & Formal Dining RM. Upper Lvl-Master BD & En-Suite w/Dual Vanities, Glass Enclosed Walk-In Shwr, Corner Garden Tub & WIC. Generously Sized Bedrooms w/Attached Bath. Over 1400 sq. ft Finished Basement w/Daylight Windows & Plenty of Space to Make Your Own. Expansive Backyard & Patio is ideal for Outdoor Activities & Entertaining. Community Pool. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, I-69, Parks & Trails.