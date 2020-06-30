All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 14765 Edgebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
14765 Edgebrook Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

14765 Edgebrook Drive

14765 Edgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14765 Edgebrook Drive, Fishers, IN 46040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIKE NEW! Craftsman Style 4BD/3.5BA Home in Belmont Place. A+ HSE Schools. Open Floorplan. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring & Raised Ceilings Throughout. Updated Kitchen w/SS Appliances includes a Gas Cooktop w/Vent Out, Granite Countertops, Butler's Pantry, Pantry & Breakfast Area. Main Lvl Office/Den & Formal Dining RM. Upper Lvl-Master BD & En-Suite w/Dual Vanities, Glass Enclosed Walk-In Shwr, Corner Garden Tub & WIC. Generously Sized Bedrooms w/Attached Bath. Over 1400 sq. ft Finished Basement w/Daylight Windows & Plenty of Space to Make Your Own. Expansive Backyard & Patio is ideal for Outdoor Activities & Entertaining. Community Pool. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, I-69, Parks & Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have any available units?
14765 Edgebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have?
Some of 14765 Edgebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14765 Edgebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14765 Edgebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14765 Edgebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14765 Edgebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14765 Edgebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14765 Edgebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14765 Edgebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 14765 Edgebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14765 Edgebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14765 Edgebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14765 Edgebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis