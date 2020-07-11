12395 Ellipse Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Gorgeous Fishers 2-Story in Sunblest off 126th & Lantern Rd. Home features fresh paint and new flooring. A formal dining room and living room with a woodburning fireplace. Lovely kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Master suite includes dual sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Awesome backyard with a great patio. 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

