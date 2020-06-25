10236 Cheswick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

CHARMING 3BD/2BA Ranch in Sought After Glenn Abbey Village! Open Floor Plan w/10ft Ceilings & Hdwd Flooring. Lg Kitchen with S/S Appliances, Pantry & Center Island. Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceiligns, Oversized Tub & WIC. 14x10 Screened in Porch and Sizeable Custom Paver Patio for Entertaining Both Inside & Out. New Furnace, Fireplace Insert & Refrigerator!! Nearby Parks, Walking & Biking Trails. Close Proximity to I-69, IKEA, Top Golf & Dining. Highly Rated HSE Schools. Enjoy the Nieghborhood Pool, Park & Playground. Schedule Your Tour Today!