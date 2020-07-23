All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508

900 Chicago Avenue · (773) 985-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Immaculate 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Available Mid August! - Immaculate 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Evanston

Modern 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo with Garage Parking

Unit Features: hardwood floors throughout, open living and dining area, granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave, breakfast bar, king size bedroom with large walk in closet, spacious bathroom with soaking tub, laundry in unit, forced heat and air, 1 heated garage parking spot included, storage locker, balcony off living area, fitness center, basic cable included in rent, intercom entry, steps to dining, shopping, nightlife and more...
Call Holly To Set up A Showing 7739047700

(RLNE5936109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 have any available units?
900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 have?
Some of 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 is pet friendly.
Does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 offers parking.
Does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 have a pool?
No, 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 does not have a pool.
Does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 have accessible units?
No, 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Chicago Ave. Unit 508 has units with dishwashers.
