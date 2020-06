Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Must See Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood!

Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Ravenswood. Spacious floor plan. Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. 2 blocks to Winnemac Park. Short walk to Brown line, Mariano's, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.