Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Pangea Commons in the beautiful Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago! This remodeled 26-unit building at 5046 S Champlain Ave. features apartments with a bonus room/den and a sun room. Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Subway Restaurants, Friistyle Chicago, and the University of Chicago. Commute easily via CTA Red or Green line at 51st or CTA bus lines 3, 4, & 15. As a Pangea resident, you'll have access to exclusive resident benefits and top-notch maintenance & management services! Call us today to schedule your showing at Pangea Commons!