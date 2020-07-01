All apartments in Chicago
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain

5046 S Champlain Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5046 S Champlain Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 618-1 · Avail. now

$1,335

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1482 sqft

Unit 624-3 · Avail. now

$1,335

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1482 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 614-1 · Avail. now

$1,570

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain.

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Pangea Commons in the beautiful Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago! This remodeled 26-unit building at 5046 S Champlain Ave. features apartments with a bonus room/den and a sun room. Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Subway Restaurants, Friistyle Chicago, and the University of Chicago. Commute easily via CTA Red or Green line at 51st or CTA bus lines 3, 4, & 15. As a Pangea resident, you'll have access to exclusive resident benefits and top-notch maintenance & management services! Call us today to schedule your showing at Pangea Commons!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain have any available units?
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain has 3 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain have?
Some of Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain offer parking?
No, Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain does not offer parking.
Does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain have a pool?
No, Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain have accessible units?
No, Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain does not have units with dishwashers.
