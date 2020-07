Amenities

This 18 unit building in Roseland, Chicago features on-site laundry, a dining room or eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and heat and cooking gas included. Walking distance to Pullman Cafe, Sunshine Foods, Argus Brewery, Laine's Bake Shop, and Palmer Park Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 107th St or the nearby I-94 Freeway. Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!