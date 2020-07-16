990 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Amazing city, lake and Pier views from every room in this impeccable, turn-key, fully furnished 2BD/2BA rental perfectly located in one of the city's most sought after buildings. Completed remodeled and updated only 5 years ago, this barely lived in, like new unit is a must see! Navy Pier and the John Hancock Building from your expansive and bright living room with custom drapery. Modern, and tastefully redesigned kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Unit features split floor plan, beautiful hardwood and custom drapery throughout and in unit laundry. Professionally managed and well-maintained building with doorman, deluxe sun deck, rooftop pool, exercise facilities, additional coin laundry and private club room. Recently remodeled hallways and lobby and club room are beautiful. No pets. 12 month minimum lease. Valet parking available for $220/month.