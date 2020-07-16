All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

990 North Lake Shore Drive

990 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

990 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29B · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
valet service
Amazing city, lake and Pier views from every room in this impeccable, turn-key, fully furnished 2BD/2BA rental perfectly located in one of the city's most sought after buildings. Completed remodeled and updated only 5 years ago, this barely lived in, like new unit is a must see! Navy Pier and the John Hancock Building from your expansive and bright living room with custom drapery. Modern, and tastefully redesigned kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Unit features split floor plan, beautiful hardwood and custom drapery throughout and in unit laundry. Professionally managed and well-maintained building with doorman, deluxe sun deck, rooftop pool, exercise facilities, additional coin laundry and private club room. Recently remodeled hallways and lobby and club room are beautiful. No pets. 12 month minimum lease. Valet parking available for $220/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
990 North Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 990 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
990 North Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 990 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 990 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 990 North Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 990 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 North Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 990 North Lake Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 990 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 990 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 990 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
