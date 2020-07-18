964 West Grace Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

- 2020 Rehabbed duplex (2 level) 1 bdrm

- Private balcony

- Queen sized bdrm w/ walk in closet

- SS appliances including DW, gas stove & microwave

- Quartz kitchen island

- Gas fireplace

- In unit W&D

- Central air/heat

- Secured courtyard & building entry

- Gated parking lot



- Close to CTA buses & red line

- Walk score: 94, a walker’s paradise

- Wrigley, Boystown, lakefront, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk



$1925/month

Available now

Cats & dogs allowed



Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.

