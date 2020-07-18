964 West Grace Street

Amenities
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.
- 2020 Rehabbed duplex (2 level) 1 bdrm
- Private balcony
- Queen sized bdrm w/ walk in closet
- SS appliances including DW, gas stove & microwave
- Quartz kitchen island
- Gas fireplace
- In unit W&D
- Central air/heat
- Secured courtyard & building entry
- Gated parking lot
- Close to CTA buses & red line
- Walk score: 94, a walker’s paradise
- Wrigley, Boystown, lakefront, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk
$1925/month
Available now
Cats & dogs allowed
CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing
312.725.9691
Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace
Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.
Contact us to schedule a showing.