Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:00 AM

964 West Grace Street

964 West Grace Street
Location

964 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.

- 2020 Rehabbed duplex (2 level) 1 bdrm
- Private balcony
- Queen sized bdrm w/ walk in closet
- SS appliances including DW, gas stove & microwave
- Quartz kitchen island
- Gas fireplace
- In unit W&D
- Central air/heat
- Secured courtyard & building entry
- Gated parking lot

- Close to CTA buses & red line
- Walk score: 94, a walker’s paradise
- Wrigley, Boystown, lakefront, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk

$1925/month
Available now
Cats & dogs allowed

CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing
312.725.9691

Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace

Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 West Grace Street have any available units?
964 West Grace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 West Grace Street have?
Some of 964 West Grace Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
964 West Grace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 West Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 964 West Grace Street offer parking?
Yes, 964 West Grace Street offers parking.
Does 964 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 West Grace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 West Grace Street have a pool?
No, 964 West Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 964 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 964 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 964 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 West Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
