This 6-unit building near East Side, Chicago features pre-wired phone/cable, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Calumet Park, Skyway Doghouse, Calumet Fisheries, and Lilly's Supermarket. Commute to Downtown Chicago easily via I-90 Chicago Skyway, ME Metra Electric at the South Chicago stop, and CTA Bus lines 26 and 30. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!