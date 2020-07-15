All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 9536 S La Salle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
9536 S La Salle St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

9536 S La Salle St

9536 South La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Roseland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9536 South La Salle Street, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
9536 S La Salle St is a house in CHICAGO, IL 60628. This 800 square foot house sits on a 3,125 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Resurrection Lutheran School, Banner School and Gillespie Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Mama Jones Burgers, Food 4 Less and Certified Grocery Basket. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Sherniques Eggs On the Run, Mc Donald's and Park Island Jerk Chicken. 9536 S La Salle St is near Abbott Park, Robichaux Park and Smith Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 S La Salle St have any available units?
9536 S La Salle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 9536 S La Salle St currently offering any rent specials?
9536 S La Salle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 S La Salle St pet-friendly?
No, 9536 S La Salle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9536 S La Salle St offer parking?
Yes, 9536 S La Salle St offers parking.
Does 9536 S La Salle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 S La Salle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 S La Salle St have a pool?
No, 9536 S La Salle St does not have a pool.
Does 9536 S La Salle St have accessible units?
No, 9536 S La Salle St does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 S La Salle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9536 S La Salle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9536 S La Salle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9536 S La Salle St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct
Chicago, IL 60614
Paramour
4850 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Harry Frank Building
4806 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College