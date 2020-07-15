Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

9536 S La Salle St is a house in CHICAGO, IL 60628. This 800 square foot house sits on a 3,125 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Resurrection Lutheran School, Banner School and Gillespie Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Mama Jones Burgers, Food 4 Less and Certified Grocery Basket. The closest coffee shop is Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Sherniques Eggs On the Run, Mc Donald's and Park Island Jerk Chicken. 9536 S La Salle St is near Abbott Park, Robichaux Park and Smith Park.