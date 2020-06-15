All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:12 AM

947 North Winchester Avenue

947 North Winchester Avenue · (773) 454-3282
Location

947 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Home For Rent on the Best Block of the East Village. This Home Has It All: Generous Living Room and Dining Area, Features include updated Kitchen Cabinets with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Hardwood Floors and Home Office. Generous Storage and Closet Space Including an Unfinished Basement for Storage, Washer and Dryer, Large Yard, 2 Car Garage, Security System and Forced Air Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Spacious Rooms, High Ceilings and Hardwood Floors Throughout. Tall Windows Let In Natural Light. Walk to CTA Blue Line, Bus and Shopping. Steps to Vibrant Division St Restaurants and Nightlife ! $750. Move In Fee. Pet Fee $300. MAY 1st Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 North Winchester Avenue have any available units?
947 North Winchester Avenue has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 North Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 947 North Winchester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 North Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
947 North Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 North Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 North Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 947 North Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 947 North Winchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 947 North Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 North Winchester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 North Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 947 North Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 947 North Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 947 North Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 947 North Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 North Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
