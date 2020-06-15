947 North Winchester Avenue

Amenities

Amazing Home For Rent on the Best Block of the East Village. This Home Has It All: Generous Living Room and Dining Area, Features include updated Kitchen Cabinets with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Hardwood Floors and Home Office. Generous Storage and Closet Space Including an Unfinished Basement for Storage, Washer and Dryer, Large Yard, 2 Car Garage, Security System and Forced Air Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Spacious Rooms, High Ceilings and Hardwood Floors Throughout. Tall Windows Let In Natural Light. Walk to CTA Blue Line, Bus and Shopping. Steps to Vibrant Division St Restaurants and Nightlife ! $750. Move In Fee. Pet Fee $300. MAY 1st Lease