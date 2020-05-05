941 West Gordon Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bright & sunny 2 Bed and 1 bath on lovely Buena Park side street in a beautiful vintage rehabbed brick building with solid association. Well maintained and big condo with large kitchen with tons of counters and pantry, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms and a shared back deck. In unit laundry, gas fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, pet friendly (additional fee required). Street parking or area rental parking. Walk to Sheridan red line, Lakefront, Wrigley, Target, Jewel. Terrific unit and location. Available May 1st!