All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 941 West Gordon Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
941 West Gordon Terrace
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:09 PM

941 West Gordon Terrace

941 W Gordon Ter · (888) 574-9405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

941 W Gordon Ter, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bright & sunny 2 Bed and 1 bath on lovely Buena Park side street in a beautiful vintage rehabbed brick building with solid association. Well maintained and big condo with large kitchen with tons of counters and pantry, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms and a shared back deck. In unit laundry, gas fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, pet friendly (additional fee required). Street parking or area rental parking. Walk to Sheridan red line, Lakefront, Wrigley, Target, Jewel. Terrific unit and location. Available May 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 West Gordon Terrace have any available units?
941 West Gordon Terrace has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 West Gordon Terrace have?
Some of 941 West Gordon Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 West Gordon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
941 West Gordon Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 West Gordon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 West Gordon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 941 West Gordon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 941 West Gordon Terrace does offer parking.
Does 941 West Gordon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 West Gordon Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 West Gordon Terrace have a pool?
No, 941 West Gordon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 941 West Gordon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 941 West Gordon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 941 West Gordon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 West Gordon Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 941 West Gordon Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
622 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity