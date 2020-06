Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking

Spacious Studio in Uptown!

This fantastic studio in Uptown features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, great natural light, and plenty of closet space. Laundry On site. Parking Available. Pet Friendly. Elevator In Building. Within walking distance to the Lake, public transportation, restaurants, groceries, and much more! *Photos may be of similar unit*