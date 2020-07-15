All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 935 W Van Buren St 3O7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
935 W Van Buren St 3O7
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

935 W Van Buren St 3O7

935 West Van Buren Street · (312) 373-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

935 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3O7 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 3O7 Available 08/01/20 Amazing 2bed/2bath apartment in West Loop - Property Id: 321833

Built as recently as 2003, this attractive mid-rise condo building at 933 W. Van Buren in the up-and-coming West Loop neighborhood is a favorite among neighborhood locals. This updated 2 bed / 2 bath is move in ready! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, museum, CTA and more... Minutes from Hwy 290, 90/94, 55. 1 garage space included. - PRESENTED BY FULTON GRACE REALTY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/935-w-van-buren-st-chicago-il-unit-3o7/321833
Property Id 321833

(RLNE5964005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 have any available units?
935 W Van Buren St 3O7 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 have?
Some of 935 W Van Buren St 3O7's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 currently offering any rent specials?
935 W Van Buren St 3O7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 is pet friendly.
Does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 offer parking?
Yes, 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 offers parking.
Does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 have a pool?
No, 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 does not have a pool.
Does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 have accessible units?
No, 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 W Van Buren St 3O7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 935 W Van Buren St 3O7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity