933 West Irving Park
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

933 West Irving Park

933 West Irving Park Road · (312) 348-5809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
933 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
Absolutely massive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom triplex (3 levels) in Lakeview available now. Great location near the Sheridan Red Line, next to CVS, easy access to the lakefront, Southport Corridor, and Wrigley Field. Apartment features include: - Huge loft-style apartment spans 3 levels - Enormous living room with fireplace - Exposed brick throughout - Updated kitchen with dishwasher - Laundry in unit - Lofted den/office space over living room with fireplace - All bedrooms easily fit queen beds and furniture - Tall ceilings and skylights in living space and bedrooms - Lots of closet space throughout - Central air conditioning and heat - Shared outdoor patio space - One parking space included in the rent

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 West Irving Park have any available units?
933 West Irving Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 West Irving Park have?
Some of 933 West Irving Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 West Irving Park currently offering any rent specials?
933 West Irving Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 West Irving Park pet-friendly?
No, 933 West Irving Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 933 West Irving Park offer parking?
Yes, 933 West Irving Park offers parking.
Does 933 West Irving Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 West Irving Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 West Irving Park have a pool?
No, 933 West Irving Park does not have a pool.
Does 933 West Irving Park have accessible units?
No, 933 West Irving Park does not have accessible units.
Does 933 West Irving Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 West Irving Park has units with dishwashers.
