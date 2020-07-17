933 West Irving Park

Amenities

Absolutely massive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom triplex (3 levels) in Lakeview available now. Great location near the Sheridan Red Line, next to CVS, easy access to the lakefront, Southport Corridor, and Wrigley Field. Apartment features include: - Huge loft-style apartment spans 3 levels - Enormous living room with fireplace - Exposed brick throughout - Updated kitchen with dishwasher - Laundry in unit - Lofted den/office space over living room with fireplace - All bedrooms easily fit queen beds and furniture - Tall ceilings and skylights in living space and bedrooms - Lots of closet space throughout - Central air conditioning and heat - Shared outdoor patio space - One parking space included in the rent



Terms: One year lease