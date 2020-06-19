All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:50 PM

930 Clark

930 N Clark St · (773) 938-0036
Location

930 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Rarely available and beautiful Gold Coast Townhouse inside the Oak Club, a gated community nestled in a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Elegant River North townhouse features 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, central air, hardwood floors, fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave, fridge, wet bar, marble surround fireplace in the living room, separate dining room, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, luxurious marble baths, attached garage, in-unit laundry and pets OK! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Clark have any available units?
930 Clark has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Clark have?
Some of 930 Clark's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Clark currently offering any rent specials?
930 Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Clark is pet friendly.
Does 930 Clark offer parking?
Yes, 930 Clark does offer parking.
Does 930 Clark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Clark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Clark have a pool?
No, 930 Clark does not have a pool.
Does 930 Clark have accessible units?
No, 930 Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Clark has units with dishwashers.
