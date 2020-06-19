Amenities
Rarely available and beautiful Gold Coast Townhouse inside the Oak Club, a gated community nestled in a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Elegant River North townhouse features 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, central air, hardwood floors, fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave, fridge, wet bar, marble surround fireplace in the living room, separate dining room, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, luxurious marble baths, attached garage, in-unit laundry and pets OK! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease