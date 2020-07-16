All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

926 W Huron St

926 East Huron Street · (312) 687-3503
Location

926 East Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
Modern luxury. - Property Id: 277367

River West Lofts stands out with an impressive 177,000 square feet of residential living. Originally built in 1912, River West Lofts captures the essence of it's period with original timber ceilings and exposed brick seamlessly integrating historical landmark status with modern luxury. Curtain wall windows present serene spaces suffused with natural light. Each unit features Berber carpet, maple or gray cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. Experience true loft living spaces with 12 to 14 foot timber ceilings, oak and concrete beams, and wood burning fireplaces. The rooftop deck features panoramic views of Chicago's skyline in all directions. The deck is outfitted with chaise lounges, bistro tables and chairs along with 2 stainless steel gas grills. Enjoy an afternoon lounging in the sun or host a party with friends.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277367
Property Id 277367

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5898717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 W Huron St have any available units?
926 W Huron St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 W Huron St have?
Some of 926 W Huron St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 W Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
926 W Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 W Huron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 W Huron St is pet friendly.
Does 926 W Huron St offer parking?
No, 926 W Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 926 W Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 W Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 W Huron St have a pool?
No, 926 W Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 926 W Huron St have accessible units?
No, 926 W Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 926 W Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 W Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.
