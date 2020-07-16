926 W Huron St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill dogs allowed

Modern luxury. - Property Id: 277367



River West Lofts stands out with an impressive 177,000 square feet of residential living. Originally built in 1912, River West Lofts captures the essence of it's period with original timber ceilings and exposed brick seamlessly integrating historical landmark status with modern luxury. Curtain wall windows present serene spaces suffused with natural light. Each unit features Berber carpet, maple or gray cabinetry, stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. Experience true loft living spaces with 12 to 14 foot timber ceilings, oak and concrete beams, and wood burning fireplaces. The rooftop deck features panoramic views of Chicago's skyline in all directions. The deck is outfitted with chaise lounges, bistro tables and chairs along with 2 stainless steel gas grills. Enjoy an afternoon lounging in the sun or host a party with friends.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277367

Property Id 277367



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5898717)