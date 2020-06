Amenities

Spacious penthouse 3bed/1.5 Bath in Uptown! This 1500 sqft home is centrally located with easy access to public transportation at the newly renovated Wilson CTA stop, close to grocery, target, the lake, and Lake Shore Dr. The home features ample storage, Laundry in building and on-site exterior parking available for an additional monthly fee of $100. Small pets negotiable with an additional fee.