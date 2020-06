Amenities

Talk about location! Walk everywhere! Easy access to the public transit and everything Wicker Park has to offer. Large layout with plenty of living room and a large balcony/patio! 1 parking spot is included! Call today! this won't last long before it's rented! Great deal! Call today for your video tour!

