Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Wrigleyville!

HUGE 2bd/1ba layout in Wrigleyville available ASAP. Water, scavenger, and HEAT included. Close to bars, restaurants, the ball park, and right off the Red line. This apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious layout, and a large, private back deck. No pets. No laundry on site. This apartment is a home run! Call today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.