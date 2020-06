Amenities

Unique and pristine top floor 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo available July 1st! Enjoy ample amounts of natural light beaming through skylights. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 2300 square foot property with cozy carpet in master bedroom. En-suite with Jacuzzi tub opposite to private balcony in master. Additional, private outdoor space on second level which overlooks open living room and kitchen. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Designated storage closet in building and covered parking included with plenty of options for public transportation nearby. Excellent shops and restaurants to choose from in this popular West Town location! Pets are welcome (fees apply).