Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

906 West Grace Street

906 W Grace St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1521586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

906 W Grace St, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
MUST SEE 2 BEDROOM IN LAKEVIEW AVAIL JUNE 1ST
Fantastic location! Nicely updated Wrigleyville vintage building. This 2 bedroom unit features granite counters, large deck space, updated bathroom, separate dining area, hardwood floors & decorative fireplace with original woodwork. laundry in building. Outstanding location! Easy access to lake front, Wrigley, restaurants, nightlife, grocery, EL and much more! Available June 1st.

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 West Grace Street have any available units?
906 West Grace Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 West Grace Street have?
Some of 906 West Grace Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 West Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
No, 906 West Grace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 906 West Grace Street offer parking?
No, 906 West Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 906 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 West Grace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 West Grace Street have a pool?
No, 906 West Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 906 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 West Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
