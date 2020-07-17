Amenities
Available 07/20/20 PRIME WEST LOOP! 1BED, 1BATH! 1 MONTH FREE! - Property Id: 309137
SLEEK 1BED, 1BATH IN GORGEOUS WEST LOOP!
Open floor concept
9-foot ceilings
Quartz countertops
Gray cabinetry
Gorgeous natural light
SS steel apps
Hardwood flooring
Nest thermostat
Keyless apartment entry
In-unit W/D
Restaurants and shopping at your doorstep!
UIC/HALSTED BLUE LINE STOP!
90/94 & 290/294 EXPRESSWAYS!
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE
AMENITIES
Rooftop pool w/ striking city views+grilling+lounging
Bike storage
Cyber cafe
Automated dry cleaning service
Modern fitness center+private instructor space
PET FRIENDLY!
Covered Dog Run
PLUS MUCH MORE!!!
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200+ buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!
Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Equal housing opportunity.
Building# 161
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/900-w-van-buren-st-chicago-il/309137
Property Id 309137
(RLNE5965981)