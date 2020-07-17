All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
900 W Van Buren St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
900 W Van Buren St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

900 W Van Buren St

900 West Van Buren Street · (312) 998-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2150 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
key fob access
Available 07/20/20 PRIME WEST LOOP! 1BED, 1BATH! 1 MONTH FREE! - Property Id: 309137

SLEEK 1BED, 1BATH IN GORGEOUS WEST LOOP!

Open floor concept
9-foot ceilings
Quartz countertops
Gray cabinetry
Gorgeous natural light
SS steel apps
Hardwood flooring
Nest thermostat
Keyless apartment entry
In-unit W/D
Restaurants and shopping at your doorstep!
UIC/HALSTED BLUE LINE STOP!
90/94 & 290/294 EXPRESSWAYS!
PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE

AMENITIES
Rooftop pool w/ striking city views+grilling+lounging
Bike storage
Cyber cafe
Automated dry cleaning service
Modern fitness center+private instructor space
PET FRIENDLY!
Covered Dog Run
PLUS MUCH MORE!!!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200+ buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Equal housing opportunity.

Building# 161
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/900-w-van-buren-st-chicago-il/309137
Property Id 309137

(RLNE5965981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 900 W Van Buren St have any available units?
900 W Van Buren St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 W Van Buren St have?
Some of 900 W Van Buren St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 W Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
900 W Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 W Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 W Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 900 W Van Buren St offer parking?
Yes, 900 W Van Buren St offers parking.
Does 900 W Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 W Van Buren St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 W Van Buren St have a pool?
Yes, 900 W Van Buren St has a pool.
Does 900 W Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 900 W Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 900 W Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 W Van Buren St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideLincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College