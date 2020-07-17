900 W Van Buren St.

Amenities

Available 07/20/20 PRIME WEST LOOP! 1BED, 1BATH! 1 MONTH FREE! - Property Id: 309137



SLEEK 1BED, 1BATH IN GORGEOUS WEST LOOP!



Open floor concept

9-foot ceilings

Quartz countertops

Gray cabinetry

Gorgeous natural light

SS steel apps

Hardwood flooring

Nest thermostat

Keyless apartment entry

In-unit W/D

Restaurants and shopping at your doorstep!

UIC/HALSTED BLUE LINE STOP!

90/94 & 290/294 EXPRESSWAYS!

PARKING IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL FEE



AMENITIES

Rooftop pool w/ striking city views+grilling+lounging

Bike storage

Cyber cafe

Automated dry cleaning service

Modern fitness center+private instructor space

PET FRIENDLY!

Covered Dog Run

PLUS MUCH MORE!!!



