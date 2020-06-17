All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 900 South Wabash.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
900 South Wabash
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

900 South Wabash

900 South Wabash Avenue · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Balcony in Most Options -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Pool/Hot Tub -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 South Wabash have any available units?
900 South Wabash has a unit available for $2,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 South Wabash have?
Some of 900 South Wabash's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 South Wabash currently offering any rent specials?
900 South Wabash isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 South Wabash pet-friendly?
No, 900 South Wabash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 900 South Wabash offer parking?
Yes, 900 South Wabash does offer parking.
Does 900 South Wabash have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 South Wabash offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 South Wabash have a pool?
Yes, 900 South Wabash has a pool.
Does 900 South Wabash have accessible units?
No, 900 South Wabash does not have accessible units.
Does 900 South Wabash have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 South Wabash does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 900 South Wabash?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity