867 North Dearborn Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

867 North Dearborn Street

867 North Dearborn Street · (920) 475-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

867 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2509 · Avail. now

$2,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
Espresso Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Plank Flooring, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Ceramic Tiled Baths, White Ceramic Tile Backsplash, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, Spacious Private Balcony, Spacious Closets Throughout, Outdoor Living Room + Theater Wall, Lounge + Billiards, Parlour, Outdoor Terrace / Rooftop Water Feature, Fitness Center, Business Center + Private Meeting Room, Cabanas and Grilling Stations, Pets Welcome (Breed/Weight Restrictions Apply), Enclosed Garage Parking, 24-Hour Door Attendant, Package Acceptance, On-site Maintenance and Online Service Requests and Status Updates, On-site Starbucks Coffee, Steps from grocery store.

Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668

My services are entirely FREE to you. I'm here to help find your perfect apartment and have access to over 180 buildings! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/867-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-60610-usa/0d76eeef-1e63-4c77-81e5-1fb8652adaa8

(RLNE5814799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 North Dearborn Street have any available units?
867 North Dearborn Street has a unit available for $2,509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 North Dearborn Street have?
Some of 867 North Dearborn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 North Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
867 North Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 North Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 867 North Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 867 North Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 867 North Dearborn Street does offer parking.
Does 867 North Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 867 North Dearborn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 North Dearborn Street have a pool?
Yes, 867 North Dearborn Street has a pool.
Does 867 North Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 867 North Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 867 North Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 867 North Dearborn Street has units with dishwashers.
