867 North Dearborn Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room package receiving

Espresso Kitchen Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Plank Flooring, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Ceramic Tiled Baths, White Ceramic Tile Backsplash, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, Spacious Private Balcony, Spacious Closets Throughout, Outdoor Living Room + Theater Wall, Lounge + Billiards, Parlour, Outdoor Terrace / Rooftop Water Feature, Fitness Center, Business Center + Private Meeting Room, Cabanas and Grilling Stations, Pets Welcome (Breed/Weight Restrictions Apply), Enclosed Garage Parking, 24-Hour Door Attendant, Package Acceptance, On-site Maintenance and Online Service Requests and Status Updates, On-site Starbucks Coffee, Steps from grocery store.



Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668



My services are entirely FREE to you. I'm here to help find your perfect apartment and have access to over 180 buildings! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/867-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-60610-usa/0d76eeef-1e63-4c77-81e5-1fb8652adaa8



(RLNE5814799)