All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B
Last updated June 26 2020 at 10:54 AM

8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B

8651 West Foster Avenue · (312) 880-7385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
O'Hare
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8651 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656
O'Hare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building. All units are condo quality with washer dryer in unit , SS appliances security/buzzer system, bike room, parking and heat included in rent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also free pool access for all residents. Walk to Blue line train or easy access to highway.
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building. All units are condo quality with washer dryer in unit , SS appliances security/buzzer system, bike room, parking and heat included in rent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also free pool access for all residents. Walk to Blue line train or easy access to highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B have any available units?
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B have?
Some of 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B currently offering any rent specials?
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B pet-friendly?
No, 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B offer parking?
Yes, 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B offers parking.
Does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B have a pool?
Yes, 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B has a pool.
Does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B have accessible units?
No, 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Pangea 222 East 109th
222 E 109th St
Chicago, IL 60628
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St
Chicago, IL 60655
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Union West
933 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60606
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity