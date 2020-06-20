All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 8623 S Manistee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
8623 S Manistee
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

8623 S Manistee

8623 South Manistee Avenue · (773) 414-1151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8623 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Its very beautiful spacious (1600sqft )and recently renovated single family home, located in very safe , quite and friendly neighborhood. It designed with privacy factor in mind with separate doors and kitchen on both floors. Conveniently located from transportation, school , Hospitals and Park.
In addition front porch and huge backyard would be good opportunity for any summer related activities. All five rooms are very good size and perfect for a big family living conveniently with all newly upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, floors and roof, would the best place not to missed.
Thankyou
Call/Text : 773-414-1151

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 S Manistee have any available units?
8623 S Manistee has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8623 S Manistee currently offering any rent specials?
8623 S Manistee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 S Manistee pet-friendly?
Yes, 8623 S Manistee is pet friendly.
Does 8623 S Manistee offer parking?
No, 8623 S Manistee does not offer parking.
Does 8623 S Manistee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8623 S Manistee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 S Manistee have a pool?
No, 8623 S Manistee does not have a pool.
Does 8623 S Manistee have accessible units?
No, 8623 S Manistee does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 S Manistee have units with dishwashers?
No, 8623 S Manistee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8623 S Manistee have units with air conditioning?
No, 8623 S Manistee does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8623 S Manistee?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2735 N Wayne Ave
2735 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity