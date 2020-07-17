All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e

859 W Cornelia Ave · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

859 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 4Bedroom in Wrigleyville! Don't Miss Out! - Property Id: 318644

Rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath, spacious living area, hardwood floors, dishwasher. Central a/c. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic location close to Wrigley Field! Short walk to Lake Michigan. Close to transportation, Jewel, Treasure Island Foods, Whole Foods, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/859-w-cornelia-ave-%23-1e-chicago-il/318644
Property Id 318644

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5936887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e have any available units?
859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e have?
Some of 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e currently offering any rent specials?
859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e pet-friendly?
Yes, 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e is pet friendly.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e offer parking?
No, 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e does not offer parking.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e have a pool?
No, 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e does not have a pool.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e have accessible units?
No, 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e does not have accessible units.
Does 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 859 W Cornelia Ave # 1e?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
11143 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
11143 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60628
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity