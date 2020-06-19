847 W Wellington Ave 1F

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Must see Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Prime - Property Id: 277554



4 bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, separate updated kitchen, good closet space, 2 full bathrooms. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. 1 block to Wellington Brown line. Close to Clark & Halsted shopping, restaurants and nightlife! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277554

Property Id 277554



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5770737)