All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 847 W Wellington Ave 1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
847 W Wellington Ave 1F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

847 W Wellington Ave 1F

847 W Wellington Ave · (312) 622-2383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

847 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Must see Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Prime - Property Id: 277554

4 bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, separate updated kitchen, good closet space, 2 full bathrooms. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. 1 block to Wellington Brown line. Close to Clark & Halsted shopping, restaurants and nightlife! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277554
Property Id 277554

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5770737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F have any available units?
847 W Wellington Ave 1F has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F have?
Some of 847 W Wellington Ave 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 W Wellington Ave 1F currently offering any rent specials?
847 W Wellington Ave 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 W Wellington Ave 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 W Wellington Ave 1F is pet friendly.
Does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F offer parking?
No, 847 W Wellington Ave 1F does not offer parking.
Does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 W Wellington Ave 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F have a pool?
No, 847 W Wellington Ave 1F does not have a pool.
Does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F have accessible units?
No, 847 W Wellington Ave 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 847 W Wellington Ave 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 W Wellington Ave 1F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 847 W Wellington Ave 1F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
2927 North Southport Ave.
2927 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1000 N. LASALLE
1000 N Lasalle Blvd
Chicago, IL 60610
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60644
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity