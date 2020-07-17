All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1

837 W Cornelia Ave · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

837 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2S1 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
1 Bedroom with Laundry in Unit in Wrigleyville! - Property Id: 255820

Beautiful one bedroom features hardwood floors, separate kitchen, and updated bathroom. Laundry In Unit. Located on a tree-lined street in a charming courtyard building only 2 blocks from nightlife, CTA Red Line and within walking distance to Wrigley Field, groceries, restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building. Virtual tour available!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255820
Property Id 255820

(RLNE5816684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 have any available units?
837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 have?
Some of 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 currently offering any rent specials?
837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 is pet friendly.
Does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 offer parking?
No, 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 does not offer parking.
Does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 have a pool?
No, 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 does not have a pool.
Does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 have accessible units?
No, 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 does not have accessible units.
Does 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity