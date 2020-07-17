837 W Cornelia Ave 2S1

Amenities

1 Bedroom with Laundry in Unit in Wrigleyville! - Property Id: 255820



Beautiful one bedroom features hardwood floors, separate kitchen, and updated bathroom. Laundry In Unit. Located on a tree-lined street in a charming courtyard building only 2 blocks from nightlife, CTA Red Line and within walking distance to Wrigley Field, groceries, restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building. Virtual tour available!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255820

