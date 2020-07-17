835 Rockwell

Amenities
Brand new listing in hot Ukrainian Village, short walk to Smith Park, too! This beautiful two bedroom plus den/office, one bath features central air, large, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, high end stainless appliances, ice and water dispenser in the double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, ceiling fans, large, open, living/dining rooms, queen size bedrooms, organized closets, marble bath with Jacuzzi tub, gorgeous landscaped back yard back yard, too! Cats OK, no dogs, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease