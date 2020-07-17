All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 835 Rockwell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
835 Rockwell
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

835 Rockwell

835 N Rockwell St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

835 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Brand new listing in hot Ukrainian Village, short walk to Smith Park, too! This beautiful two bedroom plus den/office, one bath features central air, large, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, high end stainless appliances, ice and water dispenser in the double door refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, ceiling fans, large, open, living/dining rooms, queen size bedrooms, organized closets, marble bath with Jacuzzi tub, gorgeous landscaped back yard back yard, too! Cats OK, no dogs, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Rockwell have any available units?
835 Rockwell has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Rockwell have?
Some of 835 Rockwell's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Rockwell currently offering any rent specials?
835 Rockwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Rockwell pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Rockwell is pet friendly.
Does 835 Rockwell offer parking?
No, 835 Rockwell does not offer parking.
Does 835 Rockwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Rockwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Rockwell have a pool?
No, 835 Rockwell does not have a pool.
Does 835 Rockwell have accessible units?
No, 835 Rockwell does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Rockwell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Rockwell has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 835 Rockwell?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
7624 S Kingston
7624 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity