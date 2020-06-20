All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

825 West Eastwood Avenue

825 West Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Ideally located only steps to the lakefront, this spacious and modern residence offers 2 bedrooms, a bonus den and 2 bathrooms. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom is en-suite with double sinks, a separate shower and soaking tub. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout most of the home, a gas fireplace, private balcony, in-unit laundry, on-site garage parking and a large storage room. Steps to Montrose Harbor, Montrose dog beach, Clarendon Park Community Center, express buses, Jewel, Target and more! Tenant pays non-refundable move-in fee of $800 in lieu of security deposit. Pets are welcome and are an additional $100 per month per pet. Non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 West Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
825 West Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 West Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 825 West Eastwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 West Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 West Eastwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 West Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 West Eastwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 825 West Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 825 West Eastwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 825 West Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 West Eastwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 West Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 West Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 West Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 West Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 West Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 West Eastwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
