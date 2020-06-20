825 West Eastwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Ideally located only steps to the lakefront, this spacious and modern residence offers 2 bedrooms, a bonus den and 2 bathrooms. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless appliances and granite countertops. The master bedroom is en-suite with double sinks, a separate shower and soaking tub. Additional features include hardwood floors throughout most of the home, a gas fireplace, private balcony, in-unit laundry, on-site garage parking and a large storage room. Steps to Montrose Harbor, Montrose dog beach, Clarendon Park Community Center, express buses, Jewel, Target and more! Tenant pays non-refundable move-in fee of $800 in lieu of security deposit. Pets are welcome and are an additional $100 per month per pet. Non-smoking.