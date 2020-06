Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Exclusive Hyde Park Apartment with Free Heat



Historical Hyde Park Location

Vintage with Modern Charm

This 3 floor unit has hardwood floors

Original Crown molding Ceiling's

Exposed Brick, large living room + Dinning room

Ceiling fans , in unit washer dryer (stackable)

Heat is included Section 8 Welcome



To Set Up a Private Tour of this Property. Contact your Favorite Realtor

Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots leasing @(773) 593-3562

for faster response please text.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233115

No Pets Allowed



