815 W WAVELAND

Awesome 1 bed in the heart of the Lakeview! Hardwood floors, good natural light. Some units have large back decks!!Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Wrigleyville is around the corner and there are tons of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Great public transit options, Red line at Addison or Clark, Addison and Halsted buses all close by!Bring your furry friends!! Dogs and cats ok! 40 lb weight limit. $500 fee EACH dog, $200 cat fee. 2 pets total.*Pictures of similar unit of similar size/quality ELAN303014