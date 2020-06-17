All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

815 W WAVELAND

815 West Waveland Avenue · (312) 961-1674
Location

815 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 1 bed in the heart of the Lakeview! Hardwood floors, good natural light. Some units have large back decks!!Awesome location in the heart of Lakeview! Located on a quiet tree-lined street, you are walking distance to the lake, Wrigley Field and all that Lakeview has to offer!!! Wrigleyville is around the corner and there are tons of restaurants/bars and shopping practically outside your door!! Jewel, Treasure Island and Whole foods are a hop, skip and a jump away! Great public transit options, Red line at Addison or Clark, Addison and Halsted buses all close by!Bring your furry friends!! Dogs and cats ok! 40 lb weight limit. $500 fee EACH dog, $200 cat fee. 2 pets total.*Pictures of similar unit of similar size/quality ELAN303014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W WAVELAND have any available units?
815 W WAVELAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 815 W WAVELAND currently offering any rent specials?
815 W WAVELAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W WAVELAND pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 W WAVELAND is pet friendly.
Does 815 W WAVELAND offer parking?
No, 815 W WAVELAND does not offer parking.
Does 815 W WAVELAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 W WAVELAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W WAVELAND have a pool?
No, 815 W WAVELAND does not have a pool.
Does 815 W WAVELAND have accessible units?
No, 815 W WAVELAND does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W WAVELAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 W WAVELAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 W WAVELAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 W WAVELAND does not have units with air conditioning.
