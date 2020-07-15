All apartments in Chicago
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 South Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
internet access
media room
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo In Historic Printers Row!
Upgraded 1 br/1ba condo in historic Printers Row! Features modern kitchen w/ granite counters & ss appliances, and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring, and full bath off main foyer. Sun drenched & spacious master bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet. East windows view Grant Park & Lakefront. Steps to Millennium Park, the Lake, museums, great restaurants, theaters, Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe's, shopping, and easy access to transportation and highway. Well run building w/ laundry, storage, bike room, cable/internet, doorman. A+ - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South Plymouth Court have any available units?
801 South Plymouth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 South Plymouth Court have?
Some of 801 South Plymouth Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South Plymouth Court currently offering any rent specials?
801 South Plymouth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South Plymouth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 South Plymouth Court is pet friendly.
Does 801 South Plymouth Court offer parking?
No, 801 South Plymouth Court does not offer parking.
Does 801 South Plymouth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 South Plymouth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South Plymouth Court have a pool?
No, 801 South Plymouth Court does not have a pool.
Does 801 South Plymouth Court have accessible units?
No, 801 South Plymouth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South Plymouth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 South Plymouth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
