801 South Plymouth Court

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo In Historic Printers Row!
Upgraded 1 br/1ba condo in historic Printers Row! Features modern kitchen w/ granite counters & ss appliances, and breakfast bar. Open concept floor plan with hardwood flooring, and full bath off main foyer. Sun drenched & spacious master bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet. East windows view Grant Park & Lakefront. Steps to Millennium Park, the Lake, museums, great restaurants, theaters, Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe's, shopping, and easy access to transportation and highway. Well run building w/ laundry, storage, bike room, cable/internet, doorman. A+ - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.