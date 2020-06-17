801 N ELIZABETH ST

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo with TWO parking spots included is available immediately! Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, good-sized bedrooms, giant jacuzzi tub in master bath, central heat/ac and washer/dryer in unit! Rent includes one full cleaning of the property each month. Building has an elevator and the unit is wheelchair friendly with stainless steel support bars in the master bath, shower and toilet area and a bench in the stone shower. West Town is a cultural hot spot known for its eclectic, artsy vibe. You can uncover laidback taprooms, unique museums, old-school vintage shops, and tons of cool art — both in the galleries and on the streets.