Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:46 PM

801 N ELIZABETH ST

801 North Elizabeth Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

801 North Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo with TWO parking spots included is available immediately! Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, good-sized bedrooms, giant jacuzzi tub in master bath, central heat/ac and washer/dryer in unit! Rent includes one full cleaning of the property each month. Building has an elevator and the unit is wheelchair friendly with stainless steel support bars in the master bath, shower and toilet area and a bench in the stone shower. West Town is a cultural hot spot known for its eclectic, artsy vibe. You can uncover laidback taprooms, unique museums, old-school vintage shops, and tons of cool art — both in the galleries and on the streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N ELIZABETH ST have any available units?
801 N ELIZABETH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 N ELIZABETH ST have?
Some of 801 N ELIZABETH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N ELIZABETH ST currently offering any rent specials?
801 N ELIZABETH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N ELIZABETH ST pet-friendly?
No, 801 N ELIZABETH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 801 N ELIZABETH ST offer parking?
Yes, 801 N ELIZABETH ST does offer parking.
Does 801 N ELIZABETH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 N ELIZABETH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N ELIZABETH ST have a pool?
No, 801 N ELIZABETH ST does not have a pool.
Does 801 N ELIZABETH ST have accessible units?
Yes, 801 N ELIZABETH ST has accessible units.
Does 801 N ELIZABETH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N ELIZABETH ST has units with dishwashers.
