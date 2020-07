Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499



-Stainless steel appliances

-Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included

-Spacious apartment

-CHA Welcomed

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS

550+ credit score

NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR BANKRUPTCIES

$1500 security deposit

Please contact Omunique Carter with COMPASS at (312)890-7354 if you would like more information or to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7944-s-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/314499

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939513)