Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

7755 N Sheridan Rd

7755 North Sheridan Road · (312) 307-6616
Location

7755 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $795 · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643

Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park)

Rent: $795
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pets ok
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

STUDIO/1BATH
MONTHLY RENT: $795 WITH HEAT & WATER INCLUDED
$350 ADMIN FEE
CATS & DOGS OK- 35LB WEIGHT LIMIT- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS
$350 PET FEE PER PET

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304643
Property Id 304643

(RLNE5877292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

