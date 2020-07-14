7755 N Sheridan Rd

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643



Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park)



Rent: $795

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pets ok

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



STUDIO/1BATH

MONTHLY RENT: $795 WITH HEAT & WATER INCLUDED

$350 ADMIN FEE

CATS & DOGS OK- 35LB WEIGHT LIMIT- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS

$350 PET FEE PER PET



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304643

Property Id 304643



(RLNE5877292)