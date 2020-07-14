7755 N Sheridan Rd

Amenities
Rogers Park Studio Walk to Red Line- Pets OK - Property Id: 304643
Location: 7755 North Sheridan, #1, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park)
Rent: $795
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pets ok
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
STUDIO/1BATH
MONTHLY RENT: $795 WITH HEAT & WATER INCLUDED
$350 ADMIN FEE
CATS & DOGS OK- 35LB WEIGHT LIMIT- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS
$350 PET FEE PER PET
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304643
(RLNE5877292)