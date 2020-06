Amenities

granite counters parking gym air conditioning e-payments courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities courtyard gym parking e-payments internet access key fob access

Apartment Features: Dark Cherry Kitchen Cabinets Black Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Black Appliances In Unit Laundry Central Air AC Spacious Living Room with Attached Dining Area Bedroom has Courtyard View WIFI and Water Included LED Lighting Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features: Front door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Reserved Gated Parking Nearby Free Fitness Room Access at 7616 Marshfield Close to Jewel, restaurants, nightlife and the beach Nearby Howard Red/Purple Line and Sheridan buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease