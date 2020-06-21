All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

7702 Marshfield

7702 N Marshfield Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7702 N Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Vast three bedroom plus den, two bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features updated kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, large living area with decorative fireplace and built in shelves, separate dining room, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, huge bedrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, spacious deck, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Marshfield have any available units?
7702 Marshfield has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7702 Marshfield have?
Some of 7702 Marshfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Marshfield currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Marshfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Marshfield pet-friendly?
No, 7702 Marshfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7702 Marshfield offer parking?
No, 7702 Marshfield does not offer parking.
Does 7702 Marshfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Marshfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Marshfield have a pool?
No, 7702 Marshfield does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Marshfield have accessible units?
No, 7702 Marshfield does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Marshfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 Marshfield has units with dishwashers.
