7702 Marshfield

Vast three bedroom plus den, two bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features updated kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, large living area with decorative fireplace and built in shelves, separate dining room, updated bathrooms, central heat and air, huge bedrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry, spacious deck, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease