767 W Adams St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym green community pool

Luxury 2Bd/2bath, Chef-inspired kitchens! - Property Id: 272158



Luxuriate all day by the pool and all night by the fire. Find your happiness in these indulgent spaces: the fitness center, the landscaped rooftop sundeck, or the stunning resident lounge areas. Targeted for LEED certification, not only is our West Loop high rise built to help the environment, it's also designed to help you live your fullest life.



- Chef-inspired kitchens featuring white quartz countertops, two-tone cabinetry with soft close drawers and cabinet doors, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, gas stoves and white glass mosaic tile backsplash

- Full size washer/dryer in every residence

- Floor to ceiling windows in select units with 9' ceilings and spectacular views

- Custom designed wide plank flooring throughout

- Private balconies in select apartments

- Resident-controlled heating and air conditioning

- Oversized walk-in closets

- Contemporary bath finishes with frameless glass showers in select units



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

