Chicago, IL
767 W Adams St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

767 W Adams St

767 West Adams Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

767 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2801 · Avail. now

$2,801

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
green community
pool
Luxury 2Bd/2bath, Chef-inspired kitchens! - Property Id: 272158

Luxuriate all day by the pool and all night by the fire. Find your happiness in these indulgent spaces: the fitness center, the landscaped rooftop sundeck, or the stunning resident lounge areas. Targeted for LEED certification, not only is our West Loop high rise built to help the environment, it's also designed to help you live your fullest life.

- Chef-inspired kitchens featuring white quartz countertops, two-tone cabinetry with soft close drawers and cabinet doors, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, gas stoves and white glass mosaic tile backsplash
- Full size washer/dryer in every residence
- Floor to ceiling windows in select units with 9' ceilings and spectacular views
- Custom designed wide plank flooring throughout
- Private balconies in select apartments
- Resident-controlled heating and air conditioning
- Oversized walk-in closets
- Contemporary bath finishes with frameless glass showers in select units

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272158
Property Id 272158

(RLNE5898781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 W Adams St have any available units?
767 W Adams St has a unit available for $2,801 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 W Adams St have?
Some of 767 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
767 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 W Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 W Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 767 W Adams St offer parking?
No, 767 W Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 767 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 W Adams St have a pool?
Yes, 767 W Adams St has a pool.
Does 767 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 767 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 767 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 W Adams St has units with dishwashers.
