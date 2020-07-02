767 W Adams St

Amenities
Luxury 2Bd/2bath, Chef-inspired kitchens! - Property Id: 272158
Luxuriate all day by the pool and all night by the fire. Find your happiness in these indulgent spaces: the fitness center, the landscaped rooftop sundeck, or the stunning resident lounge areas. Targeted for LEED certification, not only is our West Loop high rise built to help the environment, it's also designed to help you live your fullest life.
- Chef-inspired kitchens featuring white quartz countertops, two-tone cabinetry with soft close drawers and cabinet doors, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, gas stoves and white glass mosaic tile backsplash
- Full size washer/dryer in every residence
- Floor to ceiling windows in select units with 9' ceilings and spectacular views
- Custom designed wide plank flooring throughout
- Private balconies in select apartments
- Resident-controlled heating and air conditioning
- Oversized walk-in closets
- Contemporary bath finishes with frameless glass showers in select units
Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272158
Property Id 272158
(RLNE5898781)