7515 S Phillips Ave 2S

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2nd Floor X-Large 2, 3 or 4 Bed Apt. Avail Feb. 1 - Property Id: 143217



Sun Filled 2nd Floor Massive Apartment, Officially a 2 bedroom, but could be easily a 4 Bedroom/1 Bath. Foyer w/closet, Large Living w/Sunroom, Faux Fireplace, window blinds,9ft ceilings, Large Dining Room that some tenants make a 3rd bedroom. King sized bedrooms with an Enclosed Sun Porch w/heat that some use as a 4th bedroom. Hardwood Floors being refinished, Freshly painted, Ceiling Fans, Lots of closet space, pantry, Heat/Hot water included. Laundry on Premises, Shared Fenced Yard. Pets allowed, No aggressive breeds, Parking Available for additional $100/mo. Great for commuting. **please note, photos are of a recently updated unit, same floor plan. Current unit is in process of being turned over.

