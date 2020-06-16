All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7515 S Phillips Ave 2S

7515 South Phillips Avenue · (773) 569-0889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7515 South Phillips Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2nd Floor X-Large 2, 3 or 4 Bed Apt. Avail Feb. 1 - Property Id: 143217

Sun Filled 2nd Floor Massive Apartment, Officially a 2 bedroom, but could be easily a 4 Bedroom/1 Bath. Foyer w/closet, Large Living w/Sunroom, Faux Fireplace, window blinds,9ft ceilings, Large Dining Room that some tenants make a 3rd bedroom. King sized bedrooms with an Enclosed Sun Porch w/heat that some use as a 4th bedroom. Hardwood Floors being refinished, Freshly painted, Ceiling Fans, Lots of closet space, pantry, Heat/Hot water included. Laundry on Premises, Shared Fenced Yard. Pets allowed, No aggressive breeds, Parking Available for additional $100/mo. Great for commuting. **please note, photos are of a recently updated unit, same floor plan. Current unit is in process of being turned over.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143217
Property Id 143217

(RLNE5813914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S have any available units?
7515 S Phillips Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S have?
Some of 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
7515 S Phillips Ave 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S offer parking?
Yes, 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S does offer parking.
Does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7515 S Phillips Ave 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
