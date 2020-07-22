751 S California Ave Apt 2R

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome Duplex home ready to movein!!!!!!!!! - Brand new beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath Duplex Up with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the Unit. Bright and sunny Living & Dining room with windows throughout. Bright LED lighting illuminates the new gleaming quartz kitchen countertops, lots of closet space. Be the first to use all brand new Stainless Steel appliances, including oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with bottom freezer. Central heat and central air. Two blocks from Eisenhower Expressway, bus outside the door, near the Blue Line, UIC Medical District, Rush Hospital, United Center, Malcolm X College, West Loop. Ample free street parking.



Available for Move-in August 2020. Come tour this Duplex today, get approved tomorrow (must meet landlord requirements). Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. NO PETS.

There is an $800 non-refundable move-in fee and 1st month’s rent upfront.



Please apply online on the link below by copy-pasting it on your browser for faster response and we will get back to you during the next business day, serious inquiries, please!!!!!

https://bit.ly/751SCaliforniaAve



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968762)