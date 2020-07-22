All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

751 S California Ave Apt 2R

751 South California Avenue · (847) 630-8597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 751 S California Ave - 751 S California Ave Apt 2R · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome Duplex home ready to movein!!!!!!!!! - Brand new beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath Duplex Up with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the Unit. Bright and sunny Living & Dining room with windows throughout. Bright LED lighting illuminates the new gleaming quartz kitchen countertops, lots of closet space. Be the first to use all brand new Stainless Steel appliances, including oven/stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with bottom freezer. Central heat and central air. Two blocks from Eisenhower Expressway, bus outside the door, near the Blue Line, UIC Medical District, Rush Hospital, United Center, Malcolm X College, West Loop. Ample free street parking.

Available for Move-in August 2020. Come tour this Duplex today, get approved tomorrow (must meet landlord requirements). Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check. NO PETS.
There is an $800 non-refundable move-in fee and 1st month’s rent upfront.

Please apply online on the link below by copy-pasting it on your browser for faster response and we will get back to you during the next business day, serious inquiries, please!!!!!
https://bit.ly/751SCaliforniaAve

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R have any available units?
751 S California Ave Apt 2R has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R have?
Some of 751 S California Ave Apt 2R's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 S California Ave Apt 2R currently offering any rent specials?
751 S California Ave Apt 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 S California Ave Apt 2R pet-friendly?
No, 751 S California Ave Apt 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R offer parking?
No, 751 S California Ave Apt 2R does not offer parking.
Does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 S California Ave Apt 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R have a pool?
No, 751 S California Ave Apt 2R does not have a pool.
Does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R have accessible units?
No, 751 S California Ave Apt 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 751 S California Ave Apt 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 S California Ave Apt 2R has units with dishwashers.
