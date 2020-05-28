All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

750 North Dearborn St.

750 North Dearborn Street · (312) 772-2096
Location

750 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Ideally situated between the River North and Gold Coast neighborhoods, this uber-central location has a Walk Score of 100 out of 100 meaning you ll have easy access to everything you need, including trendy shops, endless dining options and a short hop to Michigan Ave. The CTA Red, Brown and Purple Lines are all within 3 blocks and you ll be just a 10-minute walk to the lake! This spectacularly-located property offers a sundeck, outdoor pool, and on-site gym, in addition to on-site maintenance, dry-cleaning, package receiving and 24-hour door staff. Every apartment has an upgraded kitchen, with wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms are also upgraded with wood cabinets, granite counters and new lighting. These generously-sized units are highlighted with tons of closet space and private balconies. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge and cats are welcome.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 North Dearborn St. have any available units?
750 North Dearborn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 North Dearborn St. have?
Some of 750 North Dearborn St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 North Dearborn St. currently offering any rent specials?
750 North Dearborn St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 North Dearborn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 North Dearborn St. is pet friendly.
Does 750 North Dearborn St. offer parking?
Yes, 750 North Dearborn St. does offer parking.
Does 750 North Dearborn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 North Dearborn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 North Dearborn St. have a pool?
Yes, 750 North Dearborn St. has a pool.
Does 750 North Dearborn St. have accessible units?
No, 750 North Dearborn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 750 North Dearborn St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 North Dearborn St. has units with dishwashers.
