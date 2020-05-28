750 North Dearborn St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool package receiving

Ideally situated between the River North and Gold Coast neighborhoods, this uber-central location has a Walk Score of 100 out of 100 meaning you ll have easy access to everything you need, including trendy shops, endless dining options and a short hop to Michigan Ave. The CTA Red, Brown and Purple Lines are all within 3 blocks and you ll be just a 10-minute walk to the lake! This spectacularly-located property offers a sundeck, outdoor pool, and on-site gym, in addition to on-site maintenance, dry-cleaning, package receiving and 24-hour door staff. Every apartment has an upgraded kitchen, with wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms are also upgraded with wood cabinets, granite counters and new lighting. These generously-sized units are highlighted with tons of closet space and private balconies. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge and cats are welcome.



Terms: One year lease